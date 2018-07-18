Trevor Noah Slams Trump’s Russia Damage Control: ‘Get the F*ck Out of Here, Man’

“After President Trump threw America under the Russian bus, everyone stateside lost their shit,” Trevor Noah said Tuesday night of the president’s joint press conference with Vladimir Putin the day before. That explains why the White House apparently forced him to walk back his comments about Russian meddling in the U.S. election.

In yet another surreal moment Tuesday afternoon, Trump claimed that when he said, “I don’t see any reason why it would be” Russia, he actually meant to say, “I don’t see any reason why it wouldn’t be.”

“You know what? That makes sense. I actually believe Trump on this,” the Daily Show host said, before checking his notes. “Sorry, what I meant to say was, ‘Get the fuck out of here, man!’”

“Are you serious?” he asked. “The president and his team had 24 hours to come up for a reason why Trump took Russia’s side over America and the best they could up with was, ‘Nuh-uh!’”

After Trump made his correction, he added, “Sort of a double negative. So you can put that in, and I think that probably clarifies things.”

“Yeah, you’re right, Mr. President,” Noah said. “You fucked up yesterday and now you fucked up today.”

Like The Late Show’s Stephen Colbert, Noah posited that you can fix any horrendous comment Trump has made by changing one word. For instance, maybe the president meant to say Mexicans were “bringing therapists” to the United States.