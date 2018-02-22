Trevor Noah Rips Florida Lawmakers for Taking on Porn, Not Guns

This week, lawmakers in Florida decided to declare pornography a public health issue while ignoring the pleas from high school students to take action on guns. And Trevor Noah is not happy about it.

“These kids drove all the way to Tallahassee, and you won’t even debate gun control?” the Daily Show host asked. “Maybe it’s just me, but when somebody comes to your house asking for help, you don’t turn them away. You do the right thing. You turn off the lights and pretend you’re not home.”

“Seriously, that’s pretty shitty what they did,” Noah added, leaving the jokes aside for a moment. But what was even shittier, he argued, was the decision to pass the declaration on porn less than an hour later.

“Wow, guys, porn control instead of gun control,” he marveled. “I think you’re worried about the wrong kind of mass shooting.”

Noah said he understood why the lawmakers decided to go after porn instead of guns, noting that there’s no powerful lobbying group for the porn industry.

“There’s no NRA for porn going, ‘You can take my porn when you pry it from my warm, lotion-filled hands!’” he joked.