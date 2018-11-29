Trevor Noah Totally Buys Ivanka Trump’s Email Excuse

“Ivanka Trump is back in the news,” Trevor Noah said midway through a rundown of Trump scandals Wednesday night. “This time because she solved the border crisis. Yeah! I’m just kidding, she fucked up again.”

The Daily Show host was actually referring to the controversy surrounding the first daughter’s use of a private email account during Donald Trump’s first year in office. In an interview with ABC News Wednesday morning, Ivanka Trump insisted there is “no connection” between her behavior and what her father spent much of the 2016 campaign “hammering” Hillary Clinton for.

“There really is no equivalency,” she said in the interview. “My emails have not been deleted nor was there anything of substance, nothing confidential that was within them.”

“I actually believe her when she says that she wasn’t using her private account for important work emails,” Noah said. “Because in order to have important work emails you have to do important work. She doesn’t do anything! Her inbox is probably just Goop newsletters and thousands of unopened emails from Eric.”

The host ended the segment by playing a montage that highlighted the remarkably similar “excuses” Ivanka Trump and Hillary Clinton used to defend their actions. “Lock them up, lock them up!” he said when it was it over. “Have them share a cell, make it a reality show!”