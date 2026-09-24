VISIONARY LEADER Tributes Flow for Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Icon The 96-year-old is credited with helping integrate the sport. Instagram, dccheerleaders

Dee Brock, who led the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders to become the NFL’s premier cheerleading squad, has died at age 96. “In loving memory of Dee Brock, our founding director,” the team said in a statement. “We will forever honor her and her legacy.” Brock was the original director who first “utilized high school students with traditional cheers to lead the crowd” when the squad formed in 1961. Under Brock, the team adopted its iconic uniform that has stood the test of time—boots, short shorts and a fringed cropped top. The 96-year-old is also credited with helping integrate the cheerleading squad. “The kindness that she showed, the encouragement, the warmth to a 16-year-old high school girl, it’s amazing what encouraging words, what kindness can do.” said Eunice Cicero, an original member of the 1965 squad. “Thanks to Dee, I had the pleasure of being one of the first African American cheerleaders for the Dallas Cowboys.”

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