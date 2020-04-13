Trickle-Down Trumpism Stains the Honorable and Rewards the Wicked

Why is Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban taken somewhat seriously as a potential presidential candidate, an idea he dangled publicly again on Fox News Sunday? And why was Michael Avenatti, the disgraced attorney—who was just temporarily released from jail over coronavirus fears—also once considered a viable presidential candidate? Probably for the same reason that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis refused to issue a stay-at-home order during a global pandemic—until Trump's "demeanor" changed.

It's called "trickle-down Trumpism." And it has redefined our perception of what is appropriate and acceptable.

Unfortunately, this phenomenon is not just limited to billionaires with a healthy ego, sketchy trial lawyers, or Southern populist politicians. Trumpism has wormed its way into all sorts of institutions, not the least of which include the U.S. military.