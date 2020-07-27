TRUFF Hot Sauce Cured My Quarantine Cooking Fatigue

I have been cooking a lot more than usual, but I have become increasingly more comfortable ordering take out. For me, take out isn’t the same as going to a restaurant — you miss the atmosphere — but it’s as close as I’m willing to get right now. With that said, it’s hard to feel like the food, mine or the restaurants, really tastes the same. I have fatigue, that’s for sure. Thankfully, I recently discovered a truffle-infused hot sauce called TRUFF that lets me kick things up a notch. Bam!

It’s made with ripe chili peppers, black truffle oil, and agave nectar, and it delivers a flavor-filled punch to any food you put it on. When I first thought about trying it, I was a little skeptical. While truffles sounded good, I didn’t want it to be super truffely. Thankfully, the hot sauce works really well to balance out the truffle flavor. It’s neither too hot nor too truffel —, instead, both combine to add heat and umami flavor to any dish you dollop it onto. For me, it’s the perfect way to jazz up anything I’m eating, from pizza to tacos to burgers.. TRUFF also has a “Hotter Hot Sauce” if you’re into that, and a white truffle variety.

But I like to stick with the original. That’s because I don’t want TRUFF to be super spicy or overly truffely. Instead, I’d use it as a way of providing subtle yet explosive flavors that are difficult to come by nowadays. With TRUFF in my fridge, those flavors are becoming more and more frequent, and my taste buds couldn’t be happier.

TRUFF Hot Sauce Buy on Amazon $ 18 Free Shipping | Free Returns

