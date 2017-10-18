The Best Trump 2020 Election Campaign Slogans, Brought to You By Twitter

President Donald Trump has come under intense scrutiny over the last few months—and Twitter is having a field day with it.

On Tuesday, the hashtag “#Trump2020ElectionSlogans” started trending, with critics pitching potential taglines for the president’s re-election campaign.

These sarcastic slogans come on the heels of the president’s disdain for the hurricane-ravaged island of Puerto Rico, his attempts to seemingly dismantle every single one of former President Obama’s policies, and his more recent alleged comments to the widow of a slain soldier that her husband “knew what he signed up for.”

This may be the cherry on top for critics of the president, although every action or tweet of his appears to be a new breaking point.

Here’s a sampling of their suggestions, from “Putin America First This Time” to “Together We Klan.”