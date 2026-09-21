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MAPPED OUT

Trump, 80, Hints at Next Bonkers Move in Ominous Truth Social Post

The president is setting his eyes on a bigger target.

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The Washington Post/Getty Images

By Cameron Adams

President Donald Trump has raised eyebrows with another bonkers post on his social media platform.

Trump, 80, posted a mocked-up image on his Truth Social page on Sunday afternoon that shows him staring ominously across a portion of a globe showing the Northern Hemisphere.

The globe is positioned so that Greenland is prominent. The bizarre caption on Trump’s image reads, “His Hemisphere.”

Donald Trump makes a bizarre post on Truth Social.

Donald Trump makes a bizarre post on Truth Social.

Truth Social

The odd post was quickly called out. MeidasTouch’s Ben Meiselas questioned what would happen if any other world leader posted images as Trump does.

“The fact is there are no comparable historical examples of this level of psychotic behavior,” he posted on X. “This isn’t funny. This isn’t trolling. This is sick behavior. It’s really sick stuff. And it’s really hurting a lot of people.”

Progressive influencer Harry Sisson called it “utterly insane.”

Trump looming over Greenland beneath the words “Hello, Greenland!”

A similar Truth Social post from May, using Trump looking over land he wants to claim.

Truth Social

Trump’s global vision has dominated his second term as president. He has insisted, at different times, that Greenland, Iceland, Venezuela and Canada could become the 51st state of the United States.

Trump’s divisive Sunday post follows Trump’s Friday claim that he had reached an agreement with Denmark that gave the U.S. “permanent” control of Greenland’s security.

Trump has become fixated on taking over Greenland during his second term. The island is an autonomous territory of Denmark, a U.S. Nato ally. He has also floated the idea of invading the island, before backtracking.

US President Donald J. Trump looks on as he makes an announcement on healthcare in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., US, September 18, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
DREAMS DASHED

Trump Suffers Humiliating Defeat of Crackpot Greenland Plan

Mary Papenfuss

The president told reporters in January of Greenland, “Look, we’re talking about acquiring, not leasing, not having it short-term. We’re talking about acquiring. And if we don’t do it, Russia or China will. And that’s not going to happen when I’m president.”

After Friday’s decision, Trump posted on Truth Social, “At my direction, we worked with representatives of Denmark and Greenland to guarantee that the United States will FOREVER have the complete ability to do what is necessary in Greenland.”

US President Donald J. Trump looks on as he makes an announcement on healthcare in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., US, September 18, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci

President Donald J. Trump has been obsessed with Greenland.

Evan Vucci/REUTERS

He added, “We will immediately begin the process of developing a large Military presence in the appropriate part of Greenland, of which there are many. We will work with the people of Greenland in its development and construction. This solution is a great one for the United States of America, Denmark, Greenland, and all of our Allies.”

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on board Air Force One while flying from Joint Base Andrews to Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, U.S., June, 5, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
ALTERNATE REALITY

Trump Goon Makes Bonkers Claim About His Greenland Ambitions

Julia Ornedo

However, in a statement, Greenland’s prime minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, clarified that the agreement “recognizes the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our kingdom and ​the right of the Greenlandic people to self-determination."

The “His Hemisphere” post follows a deranged map shared on Social Media earlier this month that had the American flag covering Greenland, Canada, Central America, the Caribbean and Iceland.

He shared this map right after.

Another deranged map posted by Trump.

Truth Social / Donald Trump

Iceland’s foreign minister, Thorgerdur Gunnarsdottir, called Trump’s post “completely inappropriate,” according to Reuters.

In January, he posted another map, this one showing Canada and Greenland as part of America.

Donald Trump's earlier doctored map photo.

Donald Trump's earlier doctored map photo.

Truth Social

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

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Cameron Adams
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