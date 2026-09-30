BAD SHAPE? Trump, 80, Sparks Alarm With Twisted Body Part Viewers noticed a strange detail in footage of the president.

President Donald Trump’s wonky left leg has sparked alarm.

The 80-year-old spoke with reporters after a luncheon with tech executives at the White House on Tuesday. A video posted by his loyal aide Margo Martin captured his strange stance, with his leg looking limp and his knee bending inward.

“HAVE YOU EVER SEEN SOMEONE STAND LIKE THIS BEFORE,” wrote one concerned party on X, adding, “I’d seriously love to hear from some medical expert. Is this a sign that he has hurt his leg or is it somehow a sign of cognitive decline.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's left leg bent inward, and his right arched back. Margo Martin/X

Another person suggested that Trump, whose right hand was also slathered in makeup, might be wearing a leg brace. “He has had a leg brace on that one leg for a while. It’s just way more obvious than usual here,” they claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indeed, commentators and media outlets have noted Trump’s strange walk in the past. Earlier this week, the Irish Star reported that he had been “throwing his left leg forward” and that the president had been “unusually” unsteady on his feet.

Sign up for Beast Digest Get the best of The Beast delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

The problem goes back even further. It was apparent when he played golf with former Major League Baseball pitcher Roger Clemens and his son Kacy at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia in August last year.

Trump and tech leaders at the White House driveway following a luncheon. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Trump was seen walking alongside Roger with apparent difficulty, as he appeared to drag his right leg behind him and move sluggishly. “He’s dragging that right leg again, and he can’t walk in a straight line,” Ben Meiselas of MeidasTouch said, reviewing the video.

It comes as the president appeared to struggle to stay awake during his own Oval Office event on Monday. The president was slumped behind the Resolute Desk during his afternoon announcement of a new $15 billion steel plant being built in eastern Iowa.

Trump was mocked because just moments earlier he resurrected his nickname for his predecessor, “Sleepy Joe Biden.”

Play Video

Trump, the oldest person ever inaugurated as president, is frequently seen with dark bruises on his hands, having mental slip-ups, slurring his words, and suffering from swollen ankles.

He and the White House maintain that everything is fine, but more than 30 doctors signed a letter earlier this year warning about Trump’s “rapidly worsening, reality-untethered, increasingly dangerous decline.”

They warned that he’s “mentally unfit” and must be removed from office “with the greatest urgency” amid the escalating tension around the world.

They ominously noted that the U.S. has more than 5,000 nuclear warheads at the ready to launch on Trump’s order, and no one now has the authority to stop him.

The White House has been contacted for comment.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register