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HAIR RAISING

Trump, 80, Struggles to Control Wild Hair in Late-Night Shocker

The president’s thinning do took center stage again.

By Leigh Kimmins

President Donald Trump’s thinning hair is back in the spotlight.

The 80-year-old gaggled with reporters after stepping off Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Sunday evening, after attending the final round of the Presidents Cup golf tournament at Medinah Country Club on the outskirts of Chicago.

US President Donald Trump speaks during the Presidents Cup at the Medinah Country Club, in Medinah, Illinois, US, September 27, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
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Trump ranted for most of the gaggle about the tournament, only dedicating a few seconds to a suspected bomb plot at a U.K. military base used by U.S. forces.

A clearly tired Trump also moaned about his “long day” before suddenly bolting away from reporters and onto Marine One.

JOINT BASE ANDREWS - SEPTEMBER 27: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after stepping off Air Force One on September 27, 2026 at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. Trump is returning to Washington after attending the final round of the President’s Cup golf tournament at Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Trump’s hair looked thinner and browner.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

His hair was the real focus during the interview, with his thin tresses bouncing around the front of his head in the wind as he spoke. His locks also looked a bit more brown than usual, but not quite as dark as on Sep. 4 when he emerged from Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in New Jersey with a shockingly different look.

Trump’s hair was also clearly on his own mind after he took his seat on Marine One. Footage shows the image-obsessed president fixing his do with his hands, before puffing out his cheeks.

Trump’s hair, which has repeatedly changed colors and volume over the last month, was brutally mocked on X by some of the president’s critics earlier this month after it looked visibly thinner during another press gaggle.

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after exiting Air Force One as he returns from Medinah, Illinois, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, September 27, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard

The wind created a quiff at times.

Nathan Howard/REUTERS

The president appeared nearly bald as he spoke to reporters on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews, before traveling to Dallas, Texas, to attend the first day of the 2026 Republican National Convention.

“It’s time to let it go, Mr President,” wrote the independent journalist Aaron Rupar. “Get a nice head razor. Maybe grow out some stubble. You can’t continue on like this.”

Veteran sportscaster and political commentator Keith Olbermann wrote of the thinned-out look, “A moment of silence in memory of the hairspray that served Trump so well: Trump’s Combover (1970-2026).”

Olbermann added in a second post, “Trump’s hair took off before he did.”

President Donald Trump’s hair was noticeably thinner and lighter than it was as recently as the weekend.

President Donald Trump’s hair was noticeably thinner and lighter on Sep. 9.

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Longtime Trump biographer Michael Wolff claimed on the Inside Trump’s Head podcast earlier this month that a portable kit to fix Trump’s hair—complete with patches of different colors to match any given hue—follows him around the country.

Wolff said Trump has patches applied with “some kind of paste.”

It is unclear who applies the patches to the president’s head, but his 35-year-old personal assistant, Natalie Harp, was seen on camera sitting very close to the president on Marine One.

“He has somebody who’s following, and there have been a couple of people over—certainly over the political years—who’ve carried the patch kit,” Wolff said. “They are next to the people who carry the nuclear codes.”

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