Memorial Plaque Placed Exactly Where Trump Made Obscene ‘Access Hollywood’ Remarks

In Burbank, California, TV producers placed a short-lived plaque on the exact spot in the NBC parking lot where Donald Trump made his infamously vulgar remarks about groping women without their consent.

Seth Gottlieb, a visual effects artist for the CW’s Legends of Tomorrow, posted a photo of the formal-looking marker to his Facebook, with the caption:

“In dishonor of our President, the producers of my show have created a plaque commemorating his comments to Billy Bush, which happened on our lot.”

The satirical plaque read:

“On this spot in September 2005, Donald J. Trump bragged about committing sexual assault. In November 2016, he was elected president of the United States.”

In 2005, Trump was in an Access Hollywood bus at the spot with host Billy Bush.

A recording of his visit, later leaked, featured Trump bragging to a group of men about seducing a married woman. After the men departed, Trump and Bush remained behind, and Trump joked to Bush that he planned to use breath mints if he encountered Days of Our Lives actress Arianne Zucker, in case he started kissing her.

The future 45th president of the United States joked to Bush that he kisses women without their consent because “when you’re a star… you can do anything.”

Legends executive producer Phil Klemmer tweeted that the plaque stayed up for roughly 15 minutes before the studio removed it.

Earlier this month, a women’s advocacy group played the tape on loop for 12 hours near the White House to mark the leak’s one-year anniversary.