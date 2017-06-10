President Trump’s Infamous ‘Access Hollywood’ Tape Playing on 12-Hour Loop Near White House

Women’s advocacy group Ultraviolet will air President Donald Trump’s Access Hollywood tape right by the White House on a 12-hour loop this Friday to mark the one-year anniversary of the tape’s leak, reported The Hill.

The infamous tape will play on a screen on Constitution Avenue between the White House and the National Mall from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. In it, the Trump can be heard using obscene, sexist language to discuss women with Access Hollywood’s Billy Bush, which he then dismissed as “locker room” talk.

"It was not so-called ‘locker room talk,’ it was a man bragging about sexually assaulting women,” said the group’s co-founder Shaunna Thomas. “That man may now sit in the Oval Office, but we will not let him — or anyone else — forget the tape or those comments.”

“That Donald Trump on that tape is the same Donald Trump that sits in the Oval Office every day, aggressively pursuing an anti-woman agenda, including the active dismantling of legal protections for survivors of sexual assault,” she said.

Even now, a new rule is likely coming down from the Trump administration as early as Friday that would mean that hundreds of thousands of American women would lose access to free birth control.

The vulgar video was recorded in 2005 while Trump was shooting a segment with Bush. The two were arriving on the Days Of Our Lives set to film a segment about The Apprentice star’s cameo on the soap. In the tape, Trump, Bush, and other unidentified men chortle at Trump’s story of his attempt to seduce a married woman “like a bitch.” He talked about her “big phony tits” and admits that he “did try and fuck her.”

After the other men depart from the bus, Trump and Bush stay behind. Trump is startled when he spots Days actress Arianne Zucker and jokes to Bush that he plans to use Tic Tacs “in case (he) starts kissing her.” He tells Bush that he is inclined to kiss women without their consent because “when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.”

“Whatever you want,” Bush responds.

“Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything,” the future president of the United States says.

When The Washington Post made the recording public on October 7, 2016, a storm of controversy erupted. People from all sides of the political spectrum called for his withdrawal from the presidential race, including reportedly from Reince Priebus. The then-candidate made a statement, dismissing his behavior as “locker room banter.”

“Bill Clinton has said far worse to me on the golf course,” he added. “I apologize if anyone was offended.”

Despite facing allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, Trump denied his stated actions, and was then elected president in November.

One year later, Ultraviolet wants to ensure his admitted behavior is not forgotten.