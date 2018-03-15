Trump Administration Imposes Sweeping New Sanctions Against Russia over Election Meddling

The Treasury Department on Thursday announced that it would roll out sweeping new sanctions against Russia and Kremlin-aligned entities over Moscow’s election-meddling, including an infamous online troll farm and 13 other Russians targeted separately by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

“The administration is confronting and countering malign Russian cyber activity, including their attempted interference in U.S. elections, destructive cyber-attacks, and intrusions targeting critical infrastructure,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in announcing the new sanctions. “These targeted sanctions are a part of a broader effort to address the ongoing nefarious attacks emanating from Russia.”

The announcement was a notable change in course for a Trump administration, which was under fire from Capitol Hill to fully implement a sanctions regime that the Senate had approved by a vote on 98 to 2 and the House had passed by a 419 to 3 margin. And it suggests that the president’s team may very well be concluding that a deferential posture towards Moscow is politically untenable. The new sanctions come on the heels of a massive new lethal weapons sale to Ukraine, where its military is fighting Russian-backed separatists.

The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control is designating five entities and 19 individuals for punishment under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), the bipartisan measure that Congress passed overwhelmingly last year. The administration had lagged in fully implementing it, drawing criticism from key lawmakers. Democrats and some Republicans on Capitol Hill had pressed administration officials to impose the mandatory sanctions before the January 29, 2018 deadline, and Mnuchin told lawmakers in recent weeks that new CAATSA sanctions would be rolled out soon.

The new CAATSA designations include Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) and Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) intelligence agencies, which are believed to have hacked into the Democratic National Committee’s email servers. GRU-aligned individuals and top officials are also named in the new sanctions.

In a new executive order titled, “Blocking the Property of Certain Persons Engaging in Significant Malicious Cyber-Enabled Activities,” the administration also names the Internet Research Agency, a St. Petersburg-based troll farm that Mueller included in his indictment last month for having participated in election-meddling. The Daily Beast first reported on the troll farm last year.

The executive order also designates Yevgeny Prigozhin, the IRA’s top financier, and Concord Management and Consulting LLC, which “provided material assistance to the IRA,” in addition to the 12 other Russians named in Mueller’s Feb. 16 indictment.

Administration officials holding a conference call on Thursday demurred when asked whether the president himself would directly address efforts to counter Russian election-meddling in particular, on which Trump has repeatedly cast doubt. “I’m not in any way qualified” to predict the president’s public position, one official remarked, adding that such questions should be directed to the White House press office. But the fact that the Trump administration has now included these targets among its sanctions lists complicates efforts to discredit the Mueller probe—an argument Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) made in a statement Thursday.

“The fact that the administration has issued sanctions against individuals and entities indicted by Special Counsel Mueller proves that his investigation is not a ‘witch hunt’ as the president and his allies have claimed,” Schumer said

A senior administration official on the call affirmatively stated that the Internet Research Agency “tampered with or altered information in order to interfere in the 2016 U.S. election,” while adding that Thursday’s actions were “just one of a series of ongoing actions we’re taking to target Russian aggression.”

In addition to the Treasury Department’s measures, the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI plan to issue a “joint technical alert” about Russia’s cyber activities targeting U.S. government entities and other sectors including energy, nuclear, aviation, and critical manufacturing.

The Treasury Department’s press release also noted the recent nerve-agent attack on a former Russian spy in the United Kingdom—an attack which the British government and its allies have blamed squarely on Russia.

“In addition to countering Russia’s malign cyber activity, Treasury continues to pressure Russia for its ongoing efforts to destabilize Ukraine, occupy Crimea, meddle in elections, as well as for its endemic corruption and human rights abuses,” the department wrote in its release. “The recent use of a military-grade nerve agent in an attempt to murder two U.K. citizens further demonstrates the reckless and irresponsible conduct of its government.”

The Treasury announcement was welcome news on Capitol Hill.

“As our midterm elections approach, we must send a clear message that attacks on our political process will not be tolerated,” House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Ed Royce (R-CA) said. “Today’s action, using authorities provided by Congress, are an important step by the administration.”

—Lachlan Markay contributed reporting.