DEPORTATION DISASTER Trump Admin’s Crisis-Hit Firm Ditched in $2B Humiliation Salus Worldwide Solutions is no longer running the Trump administration’s flagship self-deportation program after a slew of corruption allegations. exclusive Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters/DHS

The Department of Homeland Security has dumped a Trump administration crony after months of corruption allegations over his deal to run its flagship self-deportation scheme. DHS awarded the contract for part two of its Project Homecoming program to Virginia-based firm Response AI Solutions on Wednesday, according to PunchUp, the Daily Beast’s sister Substack. The company will take over the scheme from Salus Worldwide Solutions, receiving up to $2.062 billion over the next three years to remove migrants who choose to leave the country rather than face deportation. PunchUp has spent months chronicling Salus, founded by 60-year-old former State Department surgeon William Walters III, including how DHS threw the deal back out for competition after choosing not to exercise the full three years of its contract. That decision followed claims Salus landed the deal through a rigged contracting process and scrutiny over how much of its initial $915 million budget it burned through while delivering questionable results. Salus has denied any allegations of wrongdoing and said it landed the work through a process that “was fair, legal, without political interference, and competitive.”

Tom Latchem exposes the secrets, scandals, and stories that powerful people and institutions want to keep under wraps. Follow all of his reporting at PunchUp on Substack.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register