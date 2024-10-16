A controversial adviser for Donald Trump labeled the former president’s fiery live Bloomberg interview at the Economic Club of Chicago Tuesday as the greatest of all time—despite numerous reports which labelled the appearance a “mess” and “catastrophic.” At the event, Bloomberg editor-in-chief John Micklethwait clashed with Trump on a number of topics, including tarriffs and the former president’s relationship with Vladimir Putin. Trump largely refused to answer questions directly, instead redirecting the conversation to his favorite campaign speech fodder. When quizzed about a peaceful transfer of power if he lost the upcoming election, Trump instead brashly claimed, “Well, you had a peaceful transfer of power”—an apparent reference to the events of Jan. 6, 2021 and their aftermath. Despite the criticism, Trump Senior Advisor Stephen Miller bragged: “Trump’s Bloomberg interview at the Economic Club of Chicago was the greatest live interview any political leader or politician has done on the economy in our lifetimes. Period.” Meanwhile the Trump campaign described it a “master class” by the former president, adding he succeeded in “outlining his plan to return American citizens and businesses to the successes they enjoyed during his first term.”

