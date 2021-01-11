Hogan Gidley Insists to Fox News: Trump Is the ‘Most Masculine Person Ever!’

Trump campaign spokesperson Hogan Gidley wanted Fox News viewers to know on Monday that President Donald Trump does not feel “emasculated” by losing his beloved Twitter account, fawningly declaring the president the “most masculine person ever” to occupy the White House.

Amid a flurry of social media and tech sites banning the president from their platforms after he incited an insurrectionist mob to violently storm the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s election win, Fox News and conservatives have seemingly focused more energy decrying the de-platforming of those involved in the incitement than the actual riots themselves.

“Look, I think the president is frustrated with what's going on with these censorship tactics,” Gidley said at the top of his interview with Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer. “I’m telling you, that is so insidious. You can censor the American people but you can never silence the American people.”

Hemmer, meanwhile, asked the Trump flack what the president thinks about “Big Tech censorship,” impeachment, and a potential resignation, adding: “How did that go?”

Saying he won’t get into the “specifics” of his recent conversation with Trump, Gidley went on to state that the president is “angry” because Democrats are “promising to attack him” even after he leaves office when it comes to impeachment.

“It’s clearly an effort to silence not just this president, but to come after us as American citizens as well,” he grumbled. “They have done it for the last four years and it appears, via their buddies in Big Tech, that they will do it the next four as well.”

After Gidley said it “remains to be seen” what Trump will do in his final days in office as it relates to Big Tech, the campaign spokesperson insisted that the president is “going to leave office” as he talked about a peaceful transition.

“With the social media crackdown, does he feel emasculated?” Hemmer followed up. “Especially as he heads out of office.”

“Look, I wouldn’t say emasculated,” Gidley reacted before tossing out a typically Trumpian boast: “I mean, the most masculine person ever, I think, to hold the White House is the President of the United States!”

The Trump aide also accused tech and social media companies of “systematic attacks” against Trump and his voters, ominously adding that “the American people are sick and tired of the government overreach and you’ll see the ramifications of that, I’d imagine soon.”

Gidley, meanwhile, concluded by claiming the president may start “his own entity” to compete with the large social media companies, something Trump hinted at after Twitter permanently suspended him.