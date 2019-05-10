WSJ: Trump Asked Ex-White House Counsel Don McGahn to Publicly Clear Him of Obstruction After Mueller Report

President Trump attempted to have former White House counsel Don McGahn publicly state that he didn’t view the president's request to have special counsel Robert Mueller removed in 2017 as obstruction of justice just days after the Mueller report was released, The Wall Street Journal reports. McGahn is said to have rebuffed the request.

Trump has denied publicly that he asked McGahn to fire Mueller. But privately he is said to have asked Emmet Flood, the White House special counsel, to reach out and ask McGahn if he would release a statement declaring that he didn’t view Trump’s request as obstruction, according to sources cited by the Journal.

A lawyer for McGahn, William Burck, told the Journal the request was not seen “as any kind of threat or something sinister.” “It was a request, professionally and cordially made,” he was quoted as saying.