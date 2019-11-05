ABDICATION

Trump Betrays Republican Values With Paris Climate Accord Withdrawal

No wonder climate denial is the official ideology of today’s Republican party. There’s no way one could face the truth and still claim to be “pro-life.”

Jay Michaelson

opinion

The move to officially withdraw from the Paris climate accord by the Trump administration is a betrayal of everything Republicans say they stand for: the lives of the unborn, American leadership, national security, and a thriving economy.

To be sure, on the immediate, practical level, Monday’s announcement was merely a formality. Trump and his fossil-fuel-funded administration stopped complying with the Paris accord in 2017. This just makes it official.

But the long-term impacts of the decision, should Trump be re-elected a year from now, are at once profound and ironic. 