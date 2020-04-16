Trump Bows to Reality, Allows Governors to Decide How to Reopen Their States

What President Donald Trump claims to be able to do one day can be completely different the next. And by now, no one knows that better than America’s governors.

Trump’s false total authority power grab toward the nation’s governors during the coronavirus pandemic took roughly a day to fall apart and only a few days to try and be swept away by the president as he outlined new federal guidelines for states during a coronavirus task force briefing Thursday.

Trump said the guidelines, dubbed “Opening Up America Again,” would “allow governors to take a phased and deliberate approach to reopening their individual states.”

“Governors will be empowered to tailor (an) approach that meets the diverse circumstances of their own states,” Trump said Thursday. “Every state is very different. They’re all beautiful. We love ’em all. But they’re very, very different.”