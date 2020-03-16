Trump Bows to Reality

The reality star is finally bowing to reality. During a Monday afternoon press conference, Donald Trump demonstrated a significant shift in substance and style.

“It's bad, it's bad,” Trump said, describing a conversation with his son Barron about the coronavirus. This was a striking departure from previous comments, when he compared it to the flu, saying “it will go away,” and otherwise downplaying the seriousness of the pandemic.

Who knows what changed? Maybe he heard from Tucker Carlson or Newt Gingrich? Maybe he saw the Democratic debate on Sunday, and finally realized he was in trouble? Or maybe someone he personally knows got sick? Whatever the case, it was a different Donald Trump who showed up at that press conference on Monday afternoon—a calmer, more in touch with reality Donald Trump.