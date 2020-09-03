Trump Called American War Dead ‘Losers’ and ‘Suckers’: Report

President Trump called American soldiers who died on French soil during World War I "losers" during a trip to France in 2018, according to multiple sources cited by The Atlantic. The comments, reportedly made ahead of a planned visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery that was ultimately canceled and blamed on bad weather, were apparently part of a pattern of the Commander in Chief badmouthing slain service members.

In a separate conversation around the same time, Trump referred to fallen World War I marines at Belleau Wood as “suckers” for getting killed. The site of a consequential battle in U.S history, Belleau is where American troops and their allies stopped the Germans from advancing towards Paris in 1918. Trump reportedly expressed confusion about this, asking aides, “Who were the good guys in this war?”

The president has a long history of attacking those in his own party, including the late Republican leader John McCain, whom he called a "fucking loser" upon seeing flags lowered to half-mast in McCain's honor after his death in 2018. “He’s not a war hero,” Trump said of McCain in 2015 while still running for the Republican presidential nomination. “I like people who weren’t captured.”

Trump himself, of course, did not serve in the military, having received a deferment from service during Vietnam due to the alleged presence of bone spurs in his feet. In the 1990s, Trump said he considered his attempts to avoid sexually transmitted infections his “personal Vietnam.”