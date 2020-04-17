Trump Calls For Reopening America’s Gyms Day After Call With SoulCycle’s Owner

President Donald Trump unveiled a proposal this week to reopen America’s gyms in spite of the coronavirus outbreak after a phone call that included the head of the company that owns luxury fitness brands Equinox and SoulCycle, who also happens to be a high-profile Trump supporter.

The White House included gyms among the businesses that would reopen to the general public during “phase one” of its plan to jump-start the American economy, which has cratered amid nationwide stay-at-home orders and business closures.

The inclusion struck public health experts as bizarre. “ Gyms are like a petri dish,” said Laurence Gostin, the director of the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law at Georgetown University. “People are close to one another, they’re sweating, they’re coughing and sneezing, they’re touching multiple surfaces, they’re sharing equipment, they’re indoors. Literally all of the heightened risk factors for COVID transmission are all entwined together in a gym.”

The White House’s guidance included mitigation measures that would ostensibly minimize the risk of transmission at gyms that opt to reopen, including “strict physical distancing and sanitation protocols.” But Gostin said he’s not convinced that the risks of transmission could be sufficiently minimized.

“It’s very hard to socially distance. Machines are right next to each other. It’s also very hard to disinfect. You’d have to do it continuously, not just every hour,” he said. “There was certainly no attempt to put in any scientific evidence as to why they’re safe or how they could possibly be made safe.”

The decision on gyms came a day after Trump’s phone call with sixteen business leaders including Stephen Ross, the founder and chairman of the Related Companies. That firm’s portfolio includes Equinox Holdings, which owns its own eponymous chain of luxury gyms as well as fitness brands SoulCycle, Blink Fitness, and Pure Yoga.

Those businesses, like the larger fitness industry, have been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus. SoulCycle has slashed payroll and furloughed employees. Equinox and Blink have both frozen membership charges.

The White House declined to comment on whether the phase one guidelines were informed by Trump’s call with Ross. Related Companies did not respond to inquiries.

Ross was one of more than 200 people named to the White House’s economic recovery task forces this week, which will advise the Trump administration on policies to reverse the economic damage done by the coronavirus. He was one of 27 high-dollar donors to pro-Trump groups who made the list. Since the 2016 presidential campaign, he’s donated about $300,000 to the Republican National Committee.

Ross also hosted a fundraiser for Trump’s reelection campaign last year at his home in the Hamptons. The move drew criticism from Trump critics and calls to boycott his fitness businesses, which are among the nation’s largest by revenue. That fundraiser, combined with one other, helped the president and affiliated campaign groups raise $12 million.

As Ross endured criticism for hosting the event, Trump rushed to his defense.

“He’s a great friend of mine; he’s a very successful guy. We were competitors but friends in real estate in New York in the old days,” he told reporters. “He’s probably more inclined to be a liberal if you want to know the truth, but he likes me, he respects me.”