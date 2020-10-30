In the middle of his campaign rally in Waterford Township, Michigan on Friday, President Donald Trump was riffing about Kamala Harris’ name when he remembered that he had a special guest in attendance.

“I do believe Laura Ingraham is here someplace,” Trump said. “Where is Laura? Where is she?” he asked, scanning the tightly packed crowd.

“I can’t recognize you!” he set, pointing her out. “Is that a mask? No way! Are you wearing a mask? I’ve never seen her in a mask, look at you! She’s being very politically correct, whoa!”

Someone yelled for him to bring the Fox News host to the podium, but instead he just gave her one more shout-out, saying, “Laura Ingraham, she’s fantastic,” as his fans cheered wildly. Before moving on, the president shook his head and added again, “I’ve never seen that before.”

Ingraham, who will be delivering a “special report” Friday night from Minnesota after spending the day on the campaign trail with Trump, was among the earliest and most fervent Fox hosts pushing the president to “reopen” the country early in the pandemic.

She has openly pushed the idea that the effectiveness of masks are some sort of liberal media conspiracy. And she expressed no sense of cognitive dissonance when Donald Trump Jr. told her that COVID-19 deaths are “almost nothing” on Thursday night, the same day more than 1,000 Americans died from the virus.

Ingraham has been more than happy to downplay the severity of the coronavirus on Fox News. But when it comes to protecting her own health, it seems even she is willing to undergo mocking from her political hero to stay alive.