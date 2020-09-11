Trump Campaign Boots NYT Reporter From Michigan Rally Without Explanation

President Donald Trump and his campaign visited Freeland, Michigan on Thursday for a rally where he spoke at length about former vice president Joe Biden, auto manufacturing, antifa, the suburbs, and the media. His campaign also ejected a New York Times reporter from the event, seemingly without explanation.

Kathy Gray, a Times correspondent who lives in Michigan, tweeted, “And so it begins” with a picture of Air Force One arriving. Thirteen minutes later, she wrote, “I’ve just been kicked out of the trump rally.” She added 19 minutes later, “First for me: Trump campaign tracked me down from pics i tweeted and escorted me out.” Gray’s Twitter bio identifies her as a former political reporter for The Detroit Free Press.

The Commander in Chief has gone after the Times repeatedly during his presidency, calling the paper “failing” and “the Enemy of the People,” saying that he was “entitled” to positive coverage, and even encouraging Sean Hannity to bash the publication on his Fox News show.

Gray, the Trump campaign, and the Times did not immediately respond to a request for comment.