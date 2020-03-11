Trump Campaign Spox Grilled by Fox Host on Refusal to Cancel Rallies

Both Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden have canceled planned rallies this week amidst the coronavirus pandemic. But so far, the Trump campaign has refused to make the same commitments.

On Wednesday, Trump campaign spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany went on Fox Business Network for what she must have assumed would be a friendly chat with typical Trump loyalist Stuart Varney. She ended up getting much more than she bargained for when Varney asked her, “Are you a little worried about holding those kind of rallies?”

“I’m not, because we have the added advantage here at the Trump campaign that our candidate happens to be the president of the United States, who is surrounded by the best and most talented health experts in the world,” McEnany replied, smiling. “Dr. Fauci said take it case by case and in a community where there’s an outbreak—”

Her smile fell when Varney interrupted her to explain that Dr. Anthony Fauci, who was at that moment testifying on Capitol Hill, “just said there should be no large crowds.” The host added for emphasis: “He said it!”

“Look, we have the commander in chief, we have the best health experts, we are taking it day by day, we are currently proceeding as normal,” McEnany said before pivoting to an attack on Trump’s likely general election opponent. “And look, Joe Biden, he’s suspending his rallies. He’s been dying to get off the campaign trail. The man can only speak for seven minutes. No wonder he wants to suspend his rallies.”

But again, Varney wasn’t having it, interrupting her again to warn that they have already been “accused of chaos in the White House” and the reaction will grow worse if the president continues with his rallies against the advice of top health experts. “I mean, you are immediately going to be hit with this,” he said incredulously.

Instead of addressing the real-life safety concerns in any way, McEnany again started attacking Biden and threw in “the media” for good measure as well.

“Joe Biden is looking for an excuse to get off the campaign trail,” she said. “The media’s best hope is for Donald Trump to suspend his rallies. They have been wanting him to stop this, they know it’s his avenue to speak directly to the American people. So we’re going to follow the president’s lead, we’re not going to cave to the media and Joe Biden, we’re certainly not going to follow his lead as he tries to hide from the people.”

Varney then played a clip of CNN reporter Jim Acosta asking Vice President Mike Pence why Trump is continuing to shake the hands of supporters. “In our line of work, you shake hands when someone wants to shake your hand,” Pence told him. “I expect the president will continue to do that, I’ll continue to do it.”

“You’re sticking with this?” the host asked.

“Yeah, and first, I’m glad to see that very angry CNN reporter so concerned about the president’s well-being,” McEnany replied, refusing to acknowledge that Trump, who has not been tested for the virus despite possible exposure, could be putting those supporters’ lives in danger. “He’s taking precautions, he’s washing his hands. We are all doing that. But he’s a man of the people. He talks to the people. He shakes their hand. That’s the nature of the business.”