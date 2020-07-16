Trump Can Infect His MAGA Fans, but Not Our Kids

What if the president gave a party and no one came? Those sending their regrets for Trump’s Florida prom include seven senators and too many House members to count. Come August, it seems likely that only Trump friends and family and those of service pet Mike Pence will be celebrating the re-coronation in Jacksonville.

That’s not to say Republicans are suddenly worried about the country’s health; just their own. Since Trump bombed in Tulsa, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain, Don Junior’s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, and thousands of Oklahomans have tested positive for the coronavirus. Some Republicans are realizing that supporting Trump is risky enough without getting in the same room with him.

Still, elected Republicans—Mitt Romney and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan excepted—won’t risk seeing their careers go the way of Jeff Sessions’. They nod in agreement when Trump says he’s done a great job handling the pandemic and the virus will disappear. They just aren’t willing to die for him.