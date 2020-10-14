Trump Can’t Contain Himself and Fauci’s Finally Had Enough

After the coronavirus had killed 400 Americans, Dr. Anthony Fauci told Science magazine that he can only go so far in contradicting the president’s lies, since “I can't jump in front of the microphone and push him down.“ Trump shot back on Twitter: "We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself.”

Trump trotted out that line again this week at his first post-virus rally in Florida, more than 215,000 deaths later. Only now, the cure—that is Fauci—isn’t taking it any more. He’s jumping and pushing, coming right out and saying that Trump, recovering (or not) from the virus, shouldn’t risk infecting other people or gathering crowds to infect each other at rallies. A picture of an honored guest there, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who just lifted precautions in his state, such as they were, wiping his unmasked nose and giving high fives while new cases are surging in the Sunshine State explains why seniors are fleeing Trump in droves.

The proximate cause of Fauci’s revolt is a campaign ad that takes a phrase from an interview in which the apolitical doctor had high praise for the hard work of public health officials—“I can’t imagine that anybody could be doing more”—and makes it seem as if he said that about Trump.