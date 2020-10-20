Trump Can’t Land a Glove on a Real Man Like Fauci

Donald Trump has finally encountered someone he can’t use his famous “you’re fired” line on. The man who’s immune is Dr. Anthony Fauci, the mild-mannered epidemiologist who knows more about pandemics than just about anyone in the world except, of course, Trump, the only person in the world who could spend four days in intensive care on oxygen, pumped with experimental drugs, and not get the point that COVID-19 isn’t the flu.

“Guy’s a disaster” and an “idiot,” a miffed Trump whined on a call with campaign aides and a few reporters the morning after Fauci appeared on CBS where he dropped any pretense that Trump can be trusted to control the virus. Trump noticed. “Every time he goes on television,” Trump complained about Fauci’s interview on 60 Minutes—”there’s always a bomb, but there’s a bigger bomb if you fire him.”

For once Trump is telling the truth, about the firing part that is, and there’s a sheaf of polls in which Fauci’s approval swamps Trump’s to prove it. This flash of reality may mean Trump’s coming down from the steroids and won’t be arm-dancing to YMCA again, or maybe he just saw a clip of himself. It definitely means that Trump still reveres old media like Bob Woodward, CBS (he gave his inaugural interview to Lesley Stahl), and Time magazine, whose inside pieces he framed as if he were on the cover. Not so Rupert Murdoch’s New York Post, a rag he can get ink in anytime he wants—witness the scurrilous piece, complete with a planted hard drive, on Hunter Biden that no other legitimate news organization would touch.