Trump Casually Tosses Supplies ‘In His Best Stephen Curry Impression’ at Puerto Rican Survivors

President Trump on Tuesday touched down in Puerto Rico to visit storm survivors, talk with officials, and hand out—or rather, toss out—relief supplies.

The president’s long-awaited trip to the island came two weeks after Hurricane Maria, the worst hurricane in 80 years, absolutely ravaged the island country—knocking out power and crippling its access to critical supplies.

According to Puerto Rican Gov. Ricardo Rosello’s office, there are still over 8,000 people in 139 refugee camps, with only 199 out of 294 FEMA containers of supplies dispatched to distribution centers. Despite desperate calls for help from local officials, the president spent the weekend angrily accusing Puerto Ricans of wanting “everything to be done for them.”

As part of his visit, Trump held a summit with local officials near San Juan, and teased the U.S. commonwealth for throwing the American budget “a little out of whack,” and suggested Puerto Ricans should feel “proud” their death toll is much lower than “real catastrophes” like Hurricane Katrina.

Trump later stopped by Calvary Chapel to distribute relief supplies to affected locals, and, according to the White House pool report, he received a “huge cheer” when he walked into the “well-staged event.” Attendees reportedly held signs that read “Let’s Make Puerto Rico Great Again” and “God Bless You Mr. President.”

The president then handed out bags of rice to the crowd, and in his “best Stephen Curry impression,” per the pool report, he casually tossed like basketballs the paper-towel rolls and other supplies into the crowd of storm-ravaged survivors.

Video and photographs from the event speak for themselves:

Hey, at least he didn’t use a t-shirt cannon.