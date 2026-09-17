DEMOLITION DON Kennedy Scion: I Saw Trump’s Goons Smashing in to JFK Center RFK’s granddaughter says she saw a worrying new development at the cultural treasure. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

A Kennedy family member has dropped a stunning allegation that attempts to damage the Kennedy Center have already begun.

Aa great-niece of John F. Kennedy, who the Center is named after, swore in a court filing that she witnessed a forklift repeatedly crashing into the pillars of the building on Wednesday, even as the legal battle continues.

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“I declare under penalty of perjury that the following is true and correct,” Bridget Kennedy-Bailey declared in an affidavit. Her mother Rory Kennedy is the documentary maker who was Robert F. Kennedy’s youngest daughter.

An affidavit signed by someone believed to be JFK's great niece. X

Her intervention comes as an ominous photograph of Donald Trump studying an image of the Kennedy Center, which appeared to be emblazoned with the word “Demolition,” has been thrust into the intense legal battle to save the storied arts institution.

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The photograph was taken through the windows of Air Force One on Wednesday—just hours after Trump threatened to tear down Washington’s iconic arts complex after he was prevented from putting his name on the building.

A guard patrols the front of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on the day of a vote by the board to shut down the center for repairs, which means the building will close immediately, in Washington, D.C., on September 15, 2026. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

The photo that was filed on Thursday shows Trump looking at a large presentation board featuring what appears to be an image of the storied performing arts center alongside partially visible text that says “Kennedy Center DEMOLIS...”

A close up of the Kennedy Center poster Donald Trump was inspecting appears to say "DEMOLISHED." Getty

But lawyers for Congresswoman Joyce Beatty reiterated that Trump did not have the right to simply tear down the Kennedy Center, which was established by Congress as a living memorial to assassinated President John F. Kennedy in 1964.

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“We updated the Court with the latest in Trump’s apparent moves to demolish the Kennedy Center,” attorney Norm Einstein wrote on X.

“The EXISTING INJUNCTION prevents demolition… we will fight this!”

Crews cast shadows as they erect fencing outside the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts, a day after the Kennedy Center board voted to close the center for repairs, in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 16, 2026. Aaron Schwartz/REUTERS

On Wednesday, The Daily Beast observed construction workers quickly putting up black metal fencing and plastic barriers around the Kennedy Center’s main building, blocking public access to the entrances.

The performing arts center appeared to be completely shut off to the public. Security presence on campus also increased, but workers refused to speak with the Daily Beast about the fencing or what was going on in general.

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The move came one day after Trump’s board voted to close the Center for renovations.

But on Truth Social just after the vote, the president posted that unless his name is added back to the building, renovations would not take place.

Congress previously designated $257 million for renovations, though when the funding passed, there was no indication the Center would be closed for the duration of the improvements.

Trump has repeatedly raised the prospect of the Kennedy Center being “ripped down,” claiming it is in dangerous condition and financially unsustainable.

But the latest drama follows a ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Christopher Cooper that Trump’s name cannot be added to the building without congressional approval.

Asked on the tarmac during a trip to North Carolina why it was so important for him to have his name on the Kennedy Center, Trump told reporters: “Well, it’s a very easy question to answer because it’s a mess,” he replied. “The Kennedy Center for many years has lost tens of millions of dollars, even hundreds of millions of dollars. It’s a big loser, financially. And many other places like that, like Carnegie Hall and various places throughout the country, they lose a lot of money.

“So for the Trump administration, for me, to... take that long-term and to carry it or to raise money to carry it, I think the Trump administration should certainly have recognition. Because frankly, if we don’t do that, it’s going to close. It’ll end up being ripped down.”

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