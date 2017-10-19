Trump Claims to Own Renoir Painting, a Chicago Museum Says Otherwise

President Donald Trump may have found himself caught in yet another fib.

Over the years he has told guests of his Trump Tower apartment that he owned the original “Two Sisters (On the Terrace)” by French artist Pierre-Auguste Renoir.

The Art Institute of Chicago has a little problem with that.

According to NBC Chicago, the museum has confirmed they have been in possession of the painting for almost 100 years. Despite a report in a recent podcast that says Trump claims to own the impressionist work of art.

During Vanity Fair’s “The Hive” podcast, Trump biographer Tim O’Brien shared the anecdote, thus resurfacing the controversy. O’Brien penned TrumpNation: The Art of Being The Donald in 2005.

When O’Brien working on the novel, Trump took O’Brien to Los Angeles. This is where O’Brien first saw the painting.

He began to question the art’s authenticity, but nevertheless Trump persisted.

“Donald, it’s not. I grew up in Chicago, that Renoir is called ‘Two Sisters on the Terrace,’ and it’s hanging on a wall at the Art Institute of Chicago. That’s not the original,” O’Brien recalled saying.

But Trump kept up with the story he owned the original Renoir.