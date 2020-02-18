Trump Grants Clemency to Former NYPD Boss Bernie Kerik, Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevic, and 9 Others

President Trump on Tuesday granted clemency to 11 people including two reality TV stars and a former New York City police commissioner.

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, drug offenders Tynice Nicole Hall and Crytal Munoz, and white collar criminal Judith Negron had their sentences commuted by Trump. Six others received full pardons, including insider trading offender Michael Milkin, former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard B. Kerik and Angela Stanton, a relative of Martin Luther King Jr. who was convicted over her part in a stolen car ring.

Blagojevich was convicted of seeking to solicit money for an appointment to former President Obama’s vacant Senate seat after he was elected in 2008.

A Democrat who became known as “Blago,” he was due to be released in 2024. He appeared on NBC’s The Apprentice in 2009 when Trump hosted the reality TV show.

“He served eight years in jail, a long time. He seems like a very nice person, don’t know him,” Trump told reporters Tuesday.

Kerik was given a four-year prison sentence in 2010 after pleading guilty to eight felony charges, including tax fraud and lying to White House officials. He served as the NYPD commissioner from 1998 to 2002, a tenure that included the 9/11 terror attacks. In a separate case in 2006, he pleaded guilty to accepting tens of thousands of dollars while working as city corrections commissioner—he agreed to pay $221,000 in fines and avoided jail.

Stanton, an author and reality TV star whose godmother is Martin Luther King Jr.’s niece, spent 10 years in prison for her part in a stolen car racket.

She reportedly helped her godmother Alveda King compile a list of more than 90 names, all federal inmates seeking clemency, to take to President Trump after she was invited to a meeting at the White House in 2018.

Stanton wrote a book, Lies of a Real Housewife, and was a cast member on the reality show From the Bottom Up.

Financier and philanthropist Mike Milken was also pardoned on Tuesday after he was given a 10-year prison sentence for violating U.S. securities laws in a 1989 insider trading case. His sentence was reduced to two years for good behavior and cooperation and he was released in 1993.