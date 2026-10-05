FLIP FLOP Trump Cornered on Mail-In Voting Hypocrisy The president can’t seem to get his story straight.

President Donald Trump gave a confusing answer as to why he seemed to shift his feelings on mail-in voting.

Trump, 80, was confronted on Monday about his apparent about-face on mail-in voting after he encouraged Republicans to do so in a video he shared on Truth Social on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president, who often votes by mail himself, has frequently bashed the practice as “inherently corrupt” and has tried to limit it throughout his second administration.

CBS News White House Correspondent Nancy Cordes pressed the president on why he would urge his supporters to vote by mail despite thinking it’s “fraud.”

US President Donald Trump speaks with media before boarding Marine One as he travels to Grand Island, Nebraska, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., US, October 5, 2026. REUTERS/Eric Lee Eric Lee/REUTERS

“No—vote by mail or vote in person,” Trump replied. “I’d rather have them vote in person, but, uh, they can vote by mail if they want, because we seem to have no choice because, uhh, a lot of people want to vote by mail, but a lot of very good people also want to vote in person. You can do either.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“What we’re concerned about is there seems to be a lot of—not seems to be—there is, a lot of cheating in vote by mail. A lot of cheating, all over,” he added.

Trump signed an executive order in March to restrict mail-in voting, claiming without evidence that it’s susceptible to fraud. Alex Wong/Getty Images

But Cordes didn’t buy Trump’s explanation, asking him to provide evidence of his cheating claims.

Sign up for Beast Digest Get the best of The Beast delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

“I’ll tell you what. Start off by taking a look at California,” he said, to which Cordes responded that there was no evidence of election fraud in the state.

Norwalk, CA - June 01: A person places their Mail in ballot into a ballot box during early voting outside of the LA County Registrar-Recorder building on Monday, June 1, 2026 in Norwalk, CA. (Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Ronaldo Bolaños/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

“No evidence? With millions and millions of ballots?” Trump said. “You are fake news.”

The White House did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Trump encouraged his supporters to vote by any means necessary ahead of the upcoming midterm elections, neglecting to hold firm in his stance against mail-in voting.

“Vote early. Vote by mail. Or vote in person on Election Day, November 3, so we can defeat the radical ‘Dumocrats’ in a midterm victory that is too big to rig,” Trump said in the video posted on Saturday.

Play Video

The president’s executive efforts to restrict the practice have been impeded by the courts.

In August, a federal judge blocked the United States Postal Service from enacting rules that would allow the Trump administration to decide which voters could vote by mail in November.

Trump’s change in tune is likely in response to predictions of Democrats sweeping the midterms and overtaking the House and Senate majorities, putting his presidency in peril.

With elections less than a month away, the president seems to be pulling out all the stops to prevent a major Republican defeat.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register