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Trump Crashes Out at His Own Fed Pick’s Stunning Blow

The president raged that interest rates are still too high.

President Donald Trump responds to a reporters question as he leaves after signing a series of bills related to California’s vehicle emissions standards during an event in the East Room of the White House on June 12, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

By Vic Verbalaitis

President Donald Trump erupted over his hand-picked Federal Reserve chair bucking his advice to slash interest rates.

Trump, 80, made clear his displeasure over the central bank’s choice on Wednesday to hike interest rates for the first time since 2023 in an effort to curb rising inflation.

“Interest Rates in the United States should be 1%, or less, because we are the Best Credit in the World — BY FAR,” the president wrote on Truth Social two and a half hours after the decision. “Our Country is BOOMING with new Investment!”

donald trump truth social

The president suggested the Fed should cut interest rates to one percent or lower, even as inflation continues to surge amid his costly Iran war.

Donald Trump/Truth Social

“If we stopped Trading with every country that we have a Deficit with, which is most of them, we would make, at least, 1.5 Trillion Dollars a year,” he continued. “The word ‘Deficit’ is nothing more than a fancy word for LOSS. We are ‘carrying’ almost every country in the World, and that cannot go on any longer.”

Trump capped off his post with an all-caps command: “LOWER THE INTEREST RATES FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AND FAST!”

Kevin Warsh, whom Trump personally nominated to replace Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve chair, confirmed the bank’s decision in a press briefing Wednesday afternoon to raise the rate by a quarter of a percentage point to between 3.75 percent and 4 percent.

The president was eager to be rid of Powell, whom he had nominated to chair the board during his first administration, over his refusal to cut interest rates at Trump’s whim.

A photo illustration of Chair of the Federal Reserve of the United States Kevin Warsh and Donald Trump.
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Trump’s Own Fed Chair Stuns Him With Humiliating Blow

Sarah Ewall-Wice

Trump chose Warsh, a longtime ally, in January to lead the Fed, and he was sworn in in May.

During the briefing, he addressed Trump’s previous threat earlier this month to cut off trade with certain countries unless interest rates were reduced, maintaining that the central bank came to its conclusions independently.

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“Part of the independence of the Federal Reserve is we stay in our lane. Independence is a two-way street,” Warsh, 56, explained. “We let people that do trade policy and fiscal policy stay in their lane, too. That’s how we can stand up here and call them the way we see them.”

He also said that he didn’t “have anything” regarding “discussions with the president.”

Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh speaks during a news conference following Federal Open Market Committee meetings at Federal Reserve Headquarters on September 16, 2026 in Washington, DC.

The Fed raised interest rates for the first time since 2023.

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

However, Trump told reporters later in the evening that he wasn’t upset with Warsh personally over the Fed’s decision, instead shifting the blame to his “hostile board.”

One reporter informed Trump that Warsh himself had “said it was the right decision and responsible decision for these interest hikes,” to which the president said he didn’t know what Warsh was referring to.

donald trump

Trump said the Fed voted to raise rates "to make Trump do as bad as possible" and that the U.S. has "the greatest economy in history."

Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“I talked to Kevin and I said you might as well vote with the board because it’s not going to matter,” he said, according to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins. “The board is very hostile. They’re very political. They’re doing the wrong thing.”

“I said, ‘Do what you want because it doesn’t matter’ because he doesn’t have the votes,” he added, calling Warsh a “good man.”

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Vic Verbalaitis
Vic VerbalaitisNight Breaking News Reporter

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