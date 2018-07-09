Trump Creates a Supreme Court Guessing Game That Would ‘Make P. T. Barnum Proud’

If the lead-up to President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nomination announcement feels like reality-TV drama, it’s because that’s exactly how it was designed.

But instead of a one-year contract as Trump’s errand boy, the “winner” on Monday night will likely nab a lifetime appointment to the highest court in the land and a chance to reshape American law and jurisprudence for generations.

The high stakes of the announcement were nevertheless preceded by a day of wild speculation and tea leaf-reading, designed, some conservatives briefed on the nomination process believe, to prevent a leak of Trump’s decision by flooding the zone with contradictory information. It’s characteristic of a president who revels in the political press spinning its wheels, and is naturally inclined to the sort of primetime TV drama that he helmed as host of NBC’s The Apprentice.

“There are few people in politics, or entertainment for that matter, who have a better understanding of marketing than the president,” Andy Surabian, a former Trump White House official and a Republican strategist, told The Daily Beast on Monday afternoon. “He gets that modern-day politics is no different than Hollywood, and his grasp of marketing would even make P.T. Barnum proud.”

It’s the sort of showmanship to which those who work for Trump have become accustomed. But the gravity of the day’s events was not lost on some of Trump’s more senior advisers.

“It’s like a big contest of great importance,” Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal attorney, told The Daily Beast in an interview. Asked if the “showmanship” at play here reminded him of President Trump’s reality-TV days, Giuliani laughed and remarked, “It’s a little more important than that!”

Giuliani said that he has tried—and failed—to suss out information on the president’s decision during recent conversations. But Trump has been “real cagey” about who will get the nod, or how he’s come to that decision.

“I talked to him twice [on Monday morning] on other things, but I asked him ’cuz I’m nosy, and [President Trump] laughed, and said, ‘I haven’t even told people I’ve made up my mind yet,’” recalled Giuliani, who said he plans to attend the ceremony at the White House in the evening. “So I said, ‘How are you gonna get him into the White House?’ And he just said, ‘Leave it up to me.’”

Asked later in the interview whether his use of the masculine pronoun might be revealing, Giuliani corrected himself to say, “him or her.”

The only thing he could confirm to The Daily Beast—less than six hours before the planned announcement—about the president’s Supreme Court pick was that “it’s not me!” Giuliani said, laughing.

That seems to be as much solid information as anyone has been able to glean from the White House. By mid-afternoon Monday, prominent conservatives had begun to suspect that the White House was trying to prevent leaks, or at least preemptively undermine any credible ones, by flooding the zone with apparent tea leaves on all the justices.

“At this point I think the president’s team is trying to stop anything from leaking by pushing shit out about Kavanaugh, Barrett, and Hardiman,” said one plugged-in conservative movement source. “So who the hell knows.”

Indeed, starting at around 3 p.m. ET on Monday, tantalizing reports began surfacing, each seemingly indicating a different impending decision by the White House. First, The Wall Street Journal reported that federal appeals court Judge Thomas Hardiman’s allies had been told to prepare to mount defenses of his record and promotion of his nomination. Hardiman was also on the short list for Trump’s initial nomination, but was passed over for Justice Neil Gorsuch.

Before long, new chatter surfaced. Judge Amy Coney Barrett was reported to be on her way to Washington. Meanwhile, those close to Federalist Society president Leonard Leo, who has been instrumental in advising the White House on Supreme Court selection matters, began circulating a 12-page backgrounder promoting Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s record and qualifications, a copy of which was obtained by The Daily Beast.

White House staff were also in the dark. One White House official told The Daily Beast on Monday afternoon that senior staff hadn’t been told of Trump’s pick and were still seeking clarity ahead of the announcement. The official added that that was entirely expected, given President Trump’s inclination toward drama and big reveals. Similarly, as of 3:30 p.m. ET, five prominent White House and Trump media surrogates who The Daily Beast reached had not received any guidance from the West Wing on the Supreme Court decision.

Over the past days and weeks, President Trump has actively solicited advice and opinions from administration officials, friends, allies, and in some cases near-strangers on what they think of individuals on his shortlist. This has included some of the president’s closest informal advisers from conservative media. Over the weekend, The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman reported that Trump and Fox News host Sean Hannity had spent time together at the president’s New Jersey golf club. Their meeting was played close to the vest such that, according to a source familiar with the situation, Fox News’s own White House reporting team had trouble confirming it was happening.

Furthermore, a source familiar with efforts to sway Trump’s decision said Hannity has used his conversations with the president to nudge him toward selecting Barrett for the Supreme Court, though it was not clear if he did so on the golf course over the weekend.

On Monday evening, as the announcement neared, Fox News capitalized on Hannity’s unique insight into the president’s thinking. Fellow Fox personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, who’s also dating the president’s son Don Jr., hyped Hannity’s appearance on her show The Five on Monday, tweeting that Hannity would be “the perfect person to break it all down.”