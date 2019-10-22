Trump Cries About Impeachment ‘Lynching’ as His GOP Embraces a Twisted Sense of Victimization

Donald Trump took his embrace of victimhood to a new low Tuesday morning when he equated the House impeachment inquiry with a “lynching” in a desperate plea to his base to defend him by attacking basic standards of decency.

Comparing his political trials to the horrific history of lynching in our country — with 3,500 African Americans murdered between 1882 and 1965, according to the NAACP — was stunning, but not surprising, coming from our bigoted conspiracist in chief.

This is the tone that Trump has set for the Republican party. As it happens, his Tweet came the same week that two other elected officials had served helpings of the same rancid red meat that you could market as Trump Steaks: