Trump Decided a Global Pandemic Was a Good Time to Be a Neighborhood Bully

POPAYÁN, Colombia—The ravages of the pandemic have begun here now, and as it worsens millions of Venezuelan migrants pose a tremendous challenge to fragile infrastructure throughout Central and South America, where poor living conditions and a lack of resources mean they are largely defenseless against the novel coronavirus.

That would be bad enough. But recent moves by the Trump administration could make the situation incalculably worse.

“ The Trump Administration has signaled that it will continue to institute collective punishment on everyday Venezuelans, a punishment that will grow even more deadly as the virus spreads ” — Cavan Kharriazan, Center for Economic Policy and Research

In the middle of the enormous health crisis sweeping the United States and devastating the world economy, President Donald Trump has decided to double down on his efforts to drive Venezuelan head of state Nicolás Maduro from power.