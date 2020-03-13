Trump Declares National Emergency Over Coronavirus Pandemic

President Trump declared a national emergency on Friday afternoon, allowing the government to marshal more resources to cities and states struggling to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“I am officially declaring a national emergency. Two very big words,” Trump said as he was flanked by Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, and other health officials. “No resource will be spared, nothing whatsoever.”

Trump’s announcement allows him to invoke the Stafford Act, which will free up more than $42 billion in disaster relief aid to help states and municipalities fight the pandemic. It also allows states to request a 75 percent cost-share with the federal government for expenses like medical tests, supplies and emergency staff, according to a letter Democrats sent the president earlier this week.

On Friday, Trump pledged $50 billion in federal aid for states and localities and said he would be waiving some hospital regulations so they can treat more patients.

Several new initiatives will be rolled out, including drive-through testing in critical locations and partnerships with private companies to expand testing capacity, Trump said.

The president also said Google was developing a web portal to help inform people where they can get mobile testing for COVID-19.

“Google is going to develop a website, it’s going to be very quickly done, unlike websites of the past,” he said.

In a bizarre move, Dr. Deborah Birx, a former medical researcher during the HIV/AIDS crisis who was tapped to lead the federal government response to coronavirus, compared the Trump administration’s response to the heavily-criticized response to HIV/AIDS outbreak in the 1980s.

“In less than two weeks together, we have developed a solution that we believe will meet the future testing needs of Americans,” she said. “I understand how difficult this has been. I was part of the HIV/AIDS response in the 80s. We knew from first finding cases in 1981, it took us to almost 1985 to have a test [and] another 11 years to have effective therapy. It’s because of the lessons learned from that we were able to mobilize and bring those individuals that were key to the HIV response to this response.”

The most recent national emergency declarations for public health crises happened in 2002, when then President George Bush declared emergencies in New York and New Jersey to stop the spread of West Nile Virus.

At least 1,323 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the U.S. and at least 38 people have died, according to the Associated Press’ latest figures.

Multiple state governors had already declared emergency status, closed down schools, and canceled public events.

Trump’s announcement was a mid-Friday declaration that had been coming for days, if not weeks. And it was done in the shadow of a torrent of high-profile blunders carried out by the president and his policymakers and top communicators as they struggled to grapple with the exploding public health crisis.

On Wednesday night, Trump delivered an Oval Office address announcing the launch of new policy directives, but it only caused increased uneasiness in the financial markets, more panic at home and overseas, and yet another layer of utter internal confusion among senior officials throughout his administration.