Trump Defends Teen Vigilante Charged With Murdering Kenosha Protesters

President Donald Trump jumped to the defense Monday of the Midwestern teenager who has been charged with the murder of two protesters following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

“We’re looking at all of it,” Trump said during a press conference Monday when asked by a reporter if he would “condemn the actions of vigilantes like Kyle Rittenhouse.”

“That was an interesting situation,” Trump said. “You saw the same tape as I saw and he was trying to get away from them, I guess, looks like. And he fell and then they very violently attacked him and it was something that we’re looking at right now, and it’s under investigation.”

Trump went on to say Rittenhouse was “in very big trouble” before he allegedly shot the protesters, adding that “he probably would have been killed but it’s under investigation.”