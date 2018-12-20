Defense Secretary Jim Mattis Announces Resignation in Brutal Letter to Trump

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis announced his resignation on Thursday evening—just a day after President Donald Trump declared he was pulling U.S. forces out of Syria, and minutes after reports that the administration was mulling a troop drawdown in Afghanistan, as well.

“My views on treating allies with respect and also being clear-eyed about malign actors and strategic competitors are closely held and informed by over four decades of immersion in these issues,” Mattis wrote in a letter addressed to the president, adding that “I believe we must be resolute and unambiguous in our approach to those countries whose strategic interests are increasingly in tension with ours,” including China and Russia.

“Because you have the right to have a Secretary of Defense whose views are better aligned with yours on these and other subjects,” Mattis continued, “I believe it is right for me to step down from my position.”

The retired Marine Corps general wrote in the letter—which does not at any point mention Trump positively—that his resignation will be effective on February 28, 2019, in order to “allow sufficient time for a successor to be nominated and confirmed.”

Only minutes before, Trump had announced via Twitter that Mattis will be retiring at the end of February. “General Jim Mattis will be retiring, with distinction, at the end of February, after having served my Administration as Secretary of Defense for the past two years,” Trump wrote. “A new Secretary of Defense will be named shortly. I greatly thank Jim for his service!”

Mattis had reportedly met with President Trump in a one-on-one meeting in the Oval Office at roughly 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. It was during this meeting that Mattis delivered his letter of resignation.

“The most decorated Marine & thought leader on the military basically just said, ‘fuck this,’” a source close to Mattis said.

White House officials who spoke with The Daily Beast acknowledged that Mattis’ views likely differed dramatically from the president’s on the planned Syrian troop withdrawal, and that a decision to do the same in Afghanistan would strain that relationship even further. But they set Mattis apart from scorned former cabinet officials such as former secretary of state Rex Tillerson, even in spite of the former’s tersely worded resignation letter.

Asked whether Mattis should expect to endure the same ridicule that has befallen Tillerson, whom former White House chief of staff John Kelly fired while Tillerson was on the toilet, one official said, “Probably not. To be honest he did what everyone in the admin should do if they disagree with DJT. He packed up and said what he wanted to say instead of anonymously bitching to the media.”

The announcement comes mere hours after Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) implied on CNN that Mattis was opposed to Trump’s decision to withdraw all U.S. troops from Syria. “Secretary Mattis is firmly in the camp of the job in Syria is not yet done, that abandoning the Kurds now will hurt us down the road,“ Graham told anchor Kate Bolduan, adding that “ISIS could and probably will come back. And I think that’s the universal view of both [Secretary of State Mike] Pompeo and Mattis.”

Mattis, Pompeo, and National Security Adviser John Bolton have all reportedly advocated against the sudden Syria drawdown, an announcement that has worried prominent American neoconservatives but delighted the Kremlin.

Retired Army general, CIA director and Mattis’ longtime friend David Petraeus told The Daily Beast that Mattis has been “a hugely important member of the U.S. national security team, a very significant figure to our allies around the world, and a uniquely experienced—and respected—leader for our men and women in uniform around the world,” adding that that Mattis’ actions at the Pentagon “advanced our national interests in a thoughtful, determined and effective manner.”

Other former senior Pentagon officials told The Daily Beast that Mattis is likely seeking an exit that will preserve his reputation—as well as his chances for future employment.

“I think Mattis is reading the tea leaves here,” a former senior Defense official told The Daily Beast. “He’s leaving in part because he knows what’s coming and he wants to be able to work after this craziness ends.”

Two current senior Pentagon officials told The Daily Beast that Mattis’ resignation letter came as a surprise to some in the upper echelons of the department. For days, they said, senior Defense officials in charge of overseeing the fight against ISIS in Iraq and Syria met about the president’s decision to pull out of Syria. That decision was rejected by most who attended the meetings, the two sources said, and Mattis, in particular, was outspoken about the decision. But it was not clear that he would decide to leave his post.

That a sitting secretary of defense would publicly declare his intent to resign over political differences with the commander in chief is unprecedented, and in the words of one U.S. senator, amounts to a “national security crisis.”

“Secretary Mattis was one of the few symbols, the few items of strength and stability in this administration,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.). “Everything that indicates stability, everything that indicates strength, everything that indicates knowledge, is leaving this administration. General Kelly. General Mattis. So many others. McMaster. There is chaos now in this administration.”

“A Secretary of Defense quitting over a public disagreement with a President whose foreign policy he believes has gone off the rails is a national security crisis,” wrote Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) on Twitter. “No way around it.”

One former high-ranking member of the military told The Daily Beast that Mattis’ resignation over policy differences is an indication of how thoroughly the Trump administration has politicized the Pentagon, which has historically viewed itself as apolitical.

“I do not know how men of honor can operate in the divisive political environment that has been created by this administration. I am surprised it did not happen sooner. I am also surprised that others remain under these less than honorable conditions,” retired Brig Gen. Don Bolduc told The Daily Beast in an email.

“He is smart man to have a letter of resignation letter ready when he got tweeted out. He has watched others go under humiliation, and he was prepared to preempt this from happening to him,” Bolduc added.

In a high-decibel appearance on CNN shortly after Mattis’ resignation was announced, White House adviser Stephen Miller called the resignation an opportunity for the nomination of a secretary of defense “who will be aligned with the president on these critical issues.”

“Are we supposed to stay in Syria, generation after generation?” Miller shouted. “Let us not spill American blood to fight the enemies of other countries.”

During his two-year tenure as the nation’s top military official, Mattis had largely cultivated a positive relationship with the president, despite disagreements with Trump that extended beyond those stated in his letter of resignation. When the president demanded a military parade in Washington, D.C. that would mirror one he saw during a state visit to France, Mattis told reporters that the proposal was an indication of the president’s “affection” for the military, which largely reviled the idea.

Mattis had claimed in October that he had been personally assured by the president that his job was “100 percent” safe, days after Trump remarked on 60 Minutes that Mattis “may leave” his administration and that the retired Marine Corps general was “sort of a Democrat.”

“We have never talked about me leaving,” Mattis said at the time.

Noah Shachtman, Lachlan Markay, Spencer Ackerman, Erin Banco, and Swin Suebsaeng