Trump Delays ICE Raids Scheduled for Sunday

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that he would halt the mass arrests and deportations planned for Sunday, but issued a stern warning that he was only doing so for two weeks for a legislative solution or the “Deportations start!”

“At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border,” Trump tweeted Saturday afternoon. “If not, Deportations start!”

The ICE raids were expected to target undocumented immigrant families in 10 U.S. cities and target about 2,000 people. Leaders in several major cities like Chicago, Houston, and Los Angeles issued statements condemning the expected raids.

The surprise move came hours after he defended the raids.

“The people that Ice will apprehend have already been ordered to be deported,” he tweeted Saturday morning. “This means that they have run from the law and run from the courts. These are people that are supposed to go back to their home country. They broke the law by coming into the country, & now by staying.”

The tweet was consistent with his long-running threats about mass deportations.

Trump’s last-minute reversal might have come as part of an administration rift over family deportations, CNN reported. In the lead-up to the planned deportations, Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan was reportedly apprehensive about the optics of deporting families, and worried that the move could lose Republicans leverage in their push for more ICE funding.

Former ICE director Tom Homan fueled speculation of a rift during a Saturday Fox News segment where he accused McAleenan of "resisting what ICE is trying to do."

The mass deportations might be stalled, but immigrant rights organizations have accused Trump of using the families as a bargaining chip in the funding battle with Democrats.

"Trump is psychologically torturing & holding thousands of families ransom to get what he wants," RAICES, a Texas-based immigrant legal service group tweeted after Trump's announcement Saturday.

"We demand that Democrats give #Not1Dollar more to this admin for more internment camps/raids & asylum laws not be changed. We ask the community to be ready to mobilize."

This is a developing story.