Trump DHS Official: Of Course There Are Racists in the Administration

Even a former member of Trump’s Department of Homeland Security thinks he is batshit, and surrounded by actual racists. It would be funny if some of the stories that former DHS official Elizabeth Neumann told Rick Wilson and Molly Jong-Fast on this episode on The New Abnormal weren’t so terrifying.

She admits that she did “hold her nose” and vote for him in 2016 and really believed he would rise to the occasion. But that dream died super quick—by the end of summer 2017 to be exact.

“ It was clear he didn’t have a strong enough character to put aside some of his bad habits,” she said.