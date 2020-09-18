Trump Did Something Great This Week. So Where’s the Credit?

Donald Trump did something pretty amazing this week: He brokered a Middle East peace deal that normalized relations between Israel and two Arab nations. And the public barely noticed.

Make no mistake. This was a historic deal, reshaping the Middle East and providing security for Israel, all while further isolating the Islamic Republic of Iran and its terrorist proxies. And it could be a harbinger of things to come; there is speculation that Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Sudan, and Oman could follow. This could snowball for the good.

Yet, if you blinked, you might have missed it.