Donald Trump dragged the National Prayer Breakfast into his personal gutter this morning, questioning the faith of Senator Mitt Romney, a devout Mormon, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a devout Catholic.

“I don't like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong,” said the president.

The subtext, of course, was Trump’s impeachment, which Pelosi led and which Romney supported. And while Democrats are predictably outraged, Trump’s remarks were so insulting that they may cost him support among conservative Christians as well.