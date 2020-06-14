Trump Embraces a New Lost Cause

As the tear gas clears across America, the nation is facing an unprecedented reckoning about systemic racism and, particularly, the criminal justice system. What makes this moment even more unique, though, is how it’s unfolding not because of presidential leadership—but, almost uniquely in American history—in spite of the president.

There are moments when history unfolds quickly, when America’s foundational quest to strive toward becoming a more just and equitable nation overcomes inertia and major shifts happen in weeks and months after years and decades of delay. In the summer of 2015, in the two weeks after Donald Trump’s escalator ride down to his presidential announcement, history shook: Gay marriage was embraced by the Supreme Court, the White House was lit in a rainbow, the Confederate flag came down from the South Carolina capitol at the urging of its Republican governor, a transgender Olympic decathlete appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair, and the Pentagon ended its ban on transgender troops (that final landmark albeit less permanent than it seemed at the time).

Now, almost exactly five years later, the country faces a new moment of seismic societal change—a moment when years, decades, and centuries of historic injustice are shaking loose and the country appears to be lurching forward. In just the two weeks since disturbing videos appeared online of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on the neck of George Floyd until he died and of a New York birdwatcher’s confrontation in Central Park that involved a white woman, Amy Cooper, faking a 911 call to the police, history has seemed to shift again. Amid a global pandemic that continues to kill thousands of Americans each week and a historic, catastrophic economic shutdown, the protests are already altering the fabric of our country.