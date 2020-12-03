Trump Exits Like He Entered—Throwing Mud and Dragging Us Down

So Donald Trump is intent on leaving Washington the way he arrived, slithering, blithering, blathering, blundering, a big frumious Bandersnatch snapping at everything in his path, taking his last few because-I-can bites out of the Constitution, and by the way not letting 1,500 American deaths every day deter him in the slightest from obsessively ironing out the kinks in that backswing.

It’s a sickening sight, and it’s worse than that—for all the damage Trump has done to democracy and polity in the last 1,400-odd days, he threatens to do even more in his remaining 50-odd days, in at least four ways. Let us examine them.

One with a bullet is his continued carrying on about “election fraud.” It’s impossible for us to gauge right now how much damage this is going to do to our democracy, because these things happen year by year, drip by drip. But he and the right-wing media have got something like seven in 10 Republicans to believe that this election wasn’t fair. It won’t take long for them to generalize that to every election—or at least every one that doesn’t turn out the way they want.