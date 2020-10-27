Trump Final Campaign Push Is to Kill His Own Supporters

Donald Trump doesn’t care who gets sick or dies from COVID-19—even if it’s his own supporters. That’s the harsh reality of where we find ourselves as a nation as Trump holds superspreader campaign rallies and continues to intentionally—and I believe criminally—mislead Americans about this deadly virus because he believes this helps him politically.

When Trump resumed his campaign rallies on Sept. 8—after a summer hiatus because of the July COVID spike—our nation averaged approximately 36,000 new COVID cases per day. Over the past week, we’ve averaged a whopping 69,814 new cases per day. There’s a straight line between Trump’s rallies and this spike, with studies showing increases in areas where he held rallies and as he’s signaled to his supporters that mask-wearing and social distancing are signs of weakness.

Now, Trump has hit a new low with his desperate closing argument that COVID is not so much a health risk but an overhyped media story. That despite the United States setting a new record for most confirmed COVID cases with 83,700 new ones in a single day and five members of Vice President (and virus task force leader) Mike Pence’s staff, including his body man, testing positive for the virus. But here’s Trump at rally after rally blaming the media for sensationalizing the virus to hurt him politically: "Turn on television, right. COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID.” He added, to the cheers of supporters, “By the way on November 4th you won’t hear about it anymore.”