Trump Finally Retreats. Is His Franchise Losing Its Steam?

President Donald Trump, famed reality TV star, interrupted our regularly scheduled programming this week for a screening of his racist political thriller. It's about a quartet of congresswomen of color, known as the Squad, who Trump decided to run against for reelection as opposed to running against anyone among the 20 actual Democratic candidates.

On Wednesday, Trump and his tweets went to the battleground state of North Carolina where a crowd in full MAGA regalia cried in unison about a duly elected member of Congress: “Send her back!” A few Republicans, long dead to the subject of their leader’s vile and bigoted ways, stirred from hibernation to say he’d ventured into a space so dark even they wouldn’t go there.

And here’s the plot twist: Trump retreated.