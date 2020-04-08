As the coronavirus has engulfed his presidency, Donald Trump has grown insular and paranoid, retreating to the comfort zones he’s enjoyed at other scandal points in office and lashing out against perceived foes with a mix of defiance and impetuousness.

In recent days, Trump has ousted and denigrated inspectors general at various government agencies tasked with holding his administration accountable as it oversees a massive economic and public health response to the pandemic. It’s a move that has alarmed congressional critics who see the president as increasingly unmoored from a system of checks and balances, and perhaps emboldened by his own impeachment, for which he was acquitted.

“President Trump has engaged in a series of actions designed to prevent or neuter any kind of oversight over his actions and misconduct,” said House Intel Committee chair Adam Schiff (D-CA), who led the impeachment inquiry, in a statement to The Daily Beast. “I don’t think anyone should be surprised, because he’s telegraphed that he will reject any kind of accountability. But the fact that he would do this in the middle of a national crisis, when the health and safety of the American people are at stake and trillions of dollars are being allocated to help, is a new and dangerous low.”