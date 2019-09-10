Trump Dismisses John Bolton as National Security Adviser

President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that he had fired his national security adviser John Bolton.

“I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House,” the president tweeted. “I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week.”

Moments after Trump’s announcement, Bolton himself seemed to directly contradict the president’s account of the departure, writing: “I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, ‘Let’s talk about it tomorrow.’”

Bolton was scheduled to attend a press briefing at 1:30 p.m. with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin. He had served as Trump’s third national-security adviser since April 9, 2018. Charlie Kupperman will serve as acting national security adviser.

In a text to The Daily Beast, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham disputed the now former national security adviser’s description of how he left the administration.

“Last night, Potus said he wanted Bolton’s resignation on his desk tomorrow AM. Bolton delivered it. Simply put, many of Bolton’s policy priorities did not align w POTUS,” Grisham said.

Bolton responded in a text to The Daily Beast: “[White House] press secretary statement is flatly incorrect.”

The circumstances of the ouster aside, Bolton’s departure comes as the United States is facing numerous high-level foreign policy negotiations, namely the ongoing challenges in Iran, Afghanistan, and North Korea. Bolton reportedly clashed with the president over many major foreign policy decisions.

Bolton is famous—and, in many circles, infamous—for his hawkish foreign policy positions. As a member of the George W. Bush administration, he advocated for the Iraq invasion. Trump meanwhile, made his self-proclaimed opposition to that war a key component of his 2016 presidential campaign.

Bolton also has long held an ultra-hawkish view of the Iranian government, and called for regime change as recently as 2017. After touting the prospect of regime change in a speech to a group of Iranian dissidents in 2017, he concluded by crying, “And that’s why, before 2019, we here will celebrate in Tehran!”

The president, meanwhile, has embraced considerably less hawkish rhetoric toward the Islamic Republic. He’s also expressed openness to meeting with its president, Hassan Rouhani, including for a potential pull-aside at the upcoming UN General Assembly.

Two U.S. officials said Bolton strongly opposed such a conversation. And, as The Daily Beast first reported, Fox News host Tucker Carlson—an enthusiastic opponent of military engagement with Iran—has urged Trump to stiff-arm his hawkish advisors. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who also opposes interventionist foreign policy and recently met with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, cheered Bolton’s departure on Twitter.

Bolton also has a long history of supporting hawkish policies toward Russia, while Trump famously seeks to warm relations between the two countries.

—With reporting by Erin Banco and Asawin Suebsaeng.